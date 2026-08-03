Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $29.24 and last traded at $29.3550, with a volume of 1995685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $927.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.700 EPS.

Get Gates Industrial alerts: Sign Up

More Gates Industrial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gates Industrial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gates Industrial reported quarterly EPS of $0.44, exceeding the $0.42 consensus estimate, while revenue of $941.6 million topped expectations of $927.3 million and increased 6.6% year over year.

Gates Industrial reported quarterly EPS of $0.44, exceeding the $0.42 consensus estimate, while revenue of $941.6 million topped expectations of $927.3 million and increased 6.6% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $1.62–$1.70, above the current analyst consensus of approximately $1.53, signaling improved expectations for earnings growth. These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Gates Industrial After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Earnings

The company raised its fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $1.62–$1.70, above the current analyst consensus of approximately $1.53, signaling improved expectations for earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target from $32 to $34 and assigned an “overweight” rating, implying roughly 16% upside based on the referenced share price.

JPMorgan raised its price target from $32 to $34 and assigned an “overweight” rating, implying roughly 16% upside based on the referenced share price. Positive Sentiment: RBC lifted its target from $33 to $34 and upgraded or maintained an “outperform” view, also implying approximately 16% upside.

RBC lifted its target from $33 to $34 and upgraded or maintained an “outperform” view, also implying approximately 16% upside. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird increased its target from $37 to $39 and retained an “outperform” rating, representing the most optimistic forecast and implying nearly 33% upside.

Robert W. Baird increased its target from $37 to $39 and retained an “outperform” rating, representing the most optimistic forecast and implying nearly 33% upside. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its target from $26 to $30 but kept an “equal weight” rating, indicating a more cautious view despite the improved valuation outlook. Benzinga analyst coverage

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Report on GTES

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373,294 shares of the company's stock worth $179,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,843,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,614,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,255,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,725,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,248 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC NYSE: GTES is a leading global manufacturer of engineered power transmission belts and fluid power products. The company's portfolio includes synchronous belts, V-belts, hose assemblies, fittings and hydraulic components designed to support a wide range of industrial and automotive applications. Gates Industrial serves sectors such as agriculture, mining, construction, manufacturing, transportation and consumer markets, offering solutions that improve performance, reliability and efficiency in demanding operating environments.

In its power transmission segment, Gates Industrial produces high-strength belts engineered for precise motion control and minimal maintenance.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gates Industrial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gates Industrial wasn't on the list.

While Gates Industrial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here