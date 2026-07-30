GATX (NYSE:GATX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.38, FiscalAI reports. GATX had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $580.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GATX updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.900-10.30 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from GATX's conference call:

GATX raised its 2026 EPS guidance to $9.90–$10.30 after reporting second-quarter EPS of $2.84, up from $2.06 a year ago. Management cited strong year-to-date performance, favorable leasing conditions, Wells Fargo Rail benefits and a positive outlook.

after reporting second-quarter EPS of $2.84, up from $2.06 a year ago. Management cited strong year-to-date performance, favorable leasing conditions, Wells Fargo Rail benefits and a positive outlook. Rail North America remained strong, with 98% utilization , an 82.6% renewal success rate and a 16.8% lease price index increase. Management said supply-demand dynamics continue to support attractive renewal economics, although the quarter’s LPI was affected by an unusually large number of sand-car renewals.

Rail North America remained strong, with , an 82.6% renewal success rate and a 16.8% lease price index increase. Management said supply-demand dynamics continue to support attractive renewal economics, although the quarter’s LPI was affected by an unusually large number of sand-car renewals. Asset remarketing activity exceeded expectations, with gains on dispositions of $67.7 million in the quarter and $117.5 million year to date. Legacy-portfolio gains are running ahead of the original plan, while the Wells Fargo Rail joint venture remains on pace for its $70 million full-year target.

Asset remarketing activity exceeded expectations, with gains on dispositions of $67.7 million in the quarter and $117.5 million year to date. Legacy-portfolio gains are running ahead of the original plan, while the Wells Fargo Rail joint venture remains on pace for its $70 million full-year target. The Wells Fargo Rail acquisition is performing better than initially expected, with management now forecasting at least twice the previously expected $0.20–$0.30 of 2026 EPS contribution. GATX is also already seeing benefits from tighter management of third-party maintenance, while longer-term in-house maintenance savings are expected to take a couple of years.

The Wells Fargo Rail acquisition is performing better than initially expected, with management now forecasting at least twice the previously expected $0.20–$0.30 of 2026 EPS contribution. GATX is also already seeing benefits from tighter management of third-party maintenance, while longer-term in-house maintenance savings are expected to take a couple of years. Engine Leasing benefited from strong aircraft spare-engine demand, but a $13.7 million increase in other income from released maintenance reserves was described as lumpy and non-recurring on a quarterly basis. Europe remains challenged by weak economic conditions, and tariff exposure on imported railcars is still fluid, though management reported no material impact so far.

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GATX Stock Performance

GATX stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.39. The stock had a trading volume of 398,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,197. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.17. The stock's 50 day moving average is $175.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.59. GATX has a 52 week low of $148.20 and a 52 week high of $205.56.

GATX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GATX this week:

Positive Sentiment: GATX reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.84 per share , well above the $2.46 analyst consensus and up from $2.06 a year earlier. Net income increased to $103.4 million from $75.5 million. GATX Corporation Reports 2026 Second-Quarter Results

GATX reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , well above the $2.46 analyst consensus and up from $2.06 a year earlier. Net income increased to $103.4 million from $75.5 million. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 earnings guidance to $9.90-$10.30 per share , compared with the prior outlook and roughly in line with or slightly above the $9.99 consensus midpoint. Management cited contributions from its business segments, North American rail-market conditions, the Wells Fargo Rail fleet integration and continued investment activity. GATX boosts earnings guidance after strong quarterly results

The company raised its 2026 earnings guidance to , compared with the prior outlook and roughly in line with or slightly above the $9.99 consensus midpoint. Management cited contributions from its business segments, North American rail-market conditions, the Wells Fargo Rail fleet integration and continued investment activity. Positive Sentiment: Operating trends were favorable in key areas: Rail North America segment profit rose to $118.5 million from $96.6 million, combined-fleet utilization reached 98%, and Engine Leasing segment profit more than doubled to $66.4 million. Net gains on asset dispositions totaled $69.7 million. For GATX, Strong 2Q26 Results

Operating trends were favorable in key areas: Rail North America segment profit rose to $118.5 million from $96.6 million, combined-fleet utilization reached 98%, and Engine Leasing segment profit more than doubled to $66.4 million. Net gains on asset dispositions totaled $69.7 million. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue climbed 34.8% year over year to $580.1 million , but fell short of the approximately $598.8 million consensus estimate. This creates a potential concern about the pace and quality of top-line growth even as earnings benefited from segment performance and asset-sale gains. GATX Misses Q2 Revenue Estimates

Revenue climbed 34.8% year over year to , but fell short of the approximately $598.8 million consensus estimate. This creates a potential concern about the pace and quality of top-line growth even as earnings benefited from segment performance and asset-sale gains. Negative Sentiment: Recent disclosed insider activity showed several executive share sales and no reported insider purchases over the past six months. While these transactions may be routine, they can weigh modestly on investor sentiment. GATX Raises 2026 EPS Outlook

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of GATX from $220.00 to $218.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GATX from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $218.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GATX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of GATX by 1,117.6% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 207 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in GATX by 41.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 237 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company's stock.

About GATX

GATX Corporation NYSE: GATX is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world's leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company's core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

Further Reading

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