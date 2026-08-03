GATX (NYSE:GATX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

GATX (NYSE:GATX - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $214.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the transportation company's stock. Citigroup's target price indicates a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GATX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GATX in a report on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GATX currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $219.00.

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GATX Stock Up 1.1%

GATX stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.76. The company had a trading volume of 115,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,323. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.17. GATX has a 1 year low of $148.20 and a 1 year high of $205.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

GATX (NYSE:GATX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $580.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.77 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 10.43%. GATX's revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GATX will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 364.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 173 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company's stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation NYSE: GATX is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world's leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company's core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

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