GATX (NYSE:GATX) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.900-10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GATX. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GATX in a report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GATX from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of GATX from $220.00 to $218.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $218.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GATX

GATX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $181.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $148.20 and a fifty-two week high of $205.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.17.

GATX (NYSE:GATX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $580.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.77 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company's revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GATX will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GATX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,900 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $251,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in GATX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,219,746 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $187,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,011,703 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $171,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 681.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 574,333 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $100,393,000 after purchasing an additional 500,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,956 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $42,392,000 after purchasing an additional 60,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company's stock.

About GATX

GATX Corporation NYSE: GATX is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world's leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company's core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

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