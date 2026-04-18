GB Group (LON:GBG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 228.63 and traded as low as GBX 212.20. GB Group shares last traded at GBX 221, with a volume of 1,314,078 shares changing hands.

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GB Group Stock Up 3.8%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 201.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 228.63. The company has a market cap of £514.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About GB Group

GBG is a global identity technology business, enabling safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere. For over 30 years, we have combined global data with our innovative technology to make sure that genuine people everywhere can digitally prove who they are and where they live. We are an essential ingredient that protects against digital crime, strengthens business resilience and drives responsible growth, at scale, across a diverse range of sectors. Today, our team of over 1,100 people serve more than 20,000 customers globally.

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