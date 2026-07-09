GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

GB Group plc (LON:GBG - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 212.02 and traded as low as GBX 209.99. GB Group shares last traded at GBX 219, with a volume of 17,366,887 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on GB Group from GBX 270 to GBX 240 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on GB Group from GBX 400 to GBX 365 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 265 price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 415 target price on shares of GB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on GB Group from GBX 290 to GBX 260 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 319.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBG

GB Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.89. The company has a market cap of £485.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89, a PEG ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.01. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 212.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 216.21.

GB Group (LON:GBG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported GBX 19.20 earnings per share for the quarter. GB Group had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 26.34%.The business had revenue of £285.04 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GB Group plc will post 17.0176437 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David ward acquired 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 196 per share, with a total value of £23,520. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company's stock.

GB Group Company Profile

GBG is a global identity technology business, enabling safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere. For over 30 years, we have combined global data with our innovative technology to make sure that genuine people everywhere can digitally prove who they are and where they live. We are an essential ingredient that protects against digital crime, strengthens business resilience and drives responsible growth, at scale, across a diverse range of sectors. Today, our team of over 1,100 people serve more than 20,000 customers globally.

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