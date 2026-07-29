GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH) Announces Earnings Results

GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12), FiscalAI reports. GBank Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.62%.

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GBank Financial Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of GBFH stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.92. 45,135 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,685. The stock has a market cap of $432.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of -0.11. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. GBank Financial has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $42.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at GBank Financial

In related news, Director Charles William Jr. Griege bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $696,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 368,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,680,381. This trade represents a 6.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GBank Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBFH. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of GBank Financial during the second quarter worth about $776,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of GBank Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $535,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in GBank Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GBank Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GBank Financial by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBFH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GBank Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JonesTrading reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of GBank Financial in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GBank Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on GBank Financial in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of GBank Financial in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GBank Financial

GBank Financial Company Profile

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank which provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers principally in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. GBank Financial Holdings Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

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