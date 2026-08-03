GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) to Announce Earnings on Monday

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.1835 per share and revenue of $131.2080 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $124.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.13 million. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 222.78%. On average, analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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GCM Grosvenor Price Performance

Shares of GCMG opened at $12.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.83. GCM Grosvenor has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. GCM Grosvenor's payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in GCM Grosvenor by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,518 shares of the company's stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 280.1% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,363 shares of the company's stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,484 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 361.7% in the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 64,811 shares of the company's stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 50,775 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 126,013 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $15.33.

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About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management firm that specializes in customized investment solutions across a range of private markets and hedge fund strategies. The firm partners with institutional clients—including pension funds, endowments, insurers and sovereign wealth funds—to design and implement portfolios that span private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and multi‐strategy hedge fund products. Through its multi‐manager platforms and direct co‐investment vehicles, GCM Grosvenor provides diversified access to opportunities that can enhance returns and manage risk in client portfolios.

Founded in 1971 as Grosvenor Capital Management, the firm has built a track record of sourcing, structuring and monitoring alternative investments on behalf of its clients.

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