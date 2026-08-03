GCT Semiconductor (GCTS) to Release Earnings on Monday

GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $3.3040 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. On average, analysts expect GCT Semiconductor to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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GCT Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GCTS traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 239,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.81. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. GCT Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GCT Semiconductor from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GCT Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GCT Semiconductor currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GCT Semiconductor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCT Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of GCT Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GCT Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,583,800 shares of the company's stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 50,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GCT Semiconductor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,944 shares of the company's stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GCT Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GCT Semiconductor by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.06% of the company's stock.

About GCT Semiconductor

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro. It also develops and sells cellular IoT chipsets for low-speed mobile networks such as eMTC/NB-IOT/Sigfox, and other network protocols; and 5G solutions. Its products and solutions are used in smartphones, tablets, hotspots, CPEs, USB dongles, routers, and M2M applications.

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