GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.90.

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GDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of GDS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GDS from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday.

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GDS Trading Down 3.3%

NASDAQ GDS opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. GDS has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $48.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.58 and a beta of 0.46.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. GDS had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that GDS will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GDS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in GDS by 1,123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in GDS by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company's stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, is a leading network-neutral data center services provider in China. The company operates a portfolio of state-of-the-art data center facilities designed to support the mission-critical IT infrastructure of cloud service providers, internet enterprises, financial institutions, and government entities. GDS was among the first Chinese providers to offer high-density colocation solutions, catering to customers with demanding computing and storage requirements.

GDS specializes in delivering scalable colocation, cross-connect, and interconnection services within its facilities, enabling clients to establish high-speed, low-latency connections to major cloud platforms and internet exchange points.

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