GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $348.2222.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Aerospace

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock worth $28,564,097,000 after buying an additional 699,364 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock worth $2,024,413,000 after buying an additional 65,595,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,240,802 shares of the company's stock worth $13,951,570,000 after buying an additional 663,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,774,942 shares of the company's stock worth $7,615,200,000 after buying an additional 312,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock worth $6,449,731,000 after buying an additional 2,995,054 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE opened at $332.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $346.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $232.24 and a 1 year high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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