GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $435.00 at UBS Group

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $426.00 to $435.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.66% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. President Capital cut their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $370.33.

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $346.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $361.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.30. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $254.66 and a 1-year high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GE Aerospace

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 72.0% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key GE Aerospace News

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GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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