GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Down 1.1% After Analyst Downgrade

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $270.00. BNP Paribas Exane currently has an underperform rating on the stock. GE Aerospace traded as low as $289.08 and last traded at $291.4210. Approximately 4,492,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 5,944,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.71.

GE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Aerospace

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in GE Aerospace by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 1,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in GE Aerospace by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in GE Aerospace by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $304.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.34 and a 200-day moving average of $306.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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