GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) SVP Mohamed Ali Sells 8,096 Shares of Stock

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) SVP Mohamed Ali sold 8,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.71, for a total value of $2,863,636.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,666 shares in the company, valued at $7,309,770.86. The trade was a 28.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $363.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,581,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,595. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.88. The company has a market capitalization of $377.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $261.71 and a one year high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. GE Aerospace's revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $421.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $431.00 price target (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $390.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Aerospace

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 72.0% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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