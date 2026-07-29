GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Announces Earnings Results

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from GE HealthCare Technologies' conference call:

Orders rose 11.1% year over year, with a record 1.15x book-to-bill and backlog of $23.9 billion, up $2.6 billion from a year ago. Management said the strength was broad-based and not driven by one-time deals.

year over year, with a record 1.15x book-to-bill and backlog of $23.9 billion, up $2.6 billion from a year ago. Management said the strength was broad-based and not driven by one-time deals. Pharmaceutical Diagnostics delivered 14.6% organic revenue growth, supported by contrast media and radiopharmaceuticals. Flyrcado doses increased approximately 40% from April levels to 545 for the week ending July 24, and GE HealthCare maintained its target of at least $500 million in annual Flyrcado revenue by 2028.

Patient Care Solutions revenue declined 13.5% and the segment reported negative EBIT due to fulfillment and supply-chain challenges. Management expects sequential improvement in the second half while reviewing strategic alternatives, including continued ownership or a potential sale.

GE HealthCare maintained its full-year outlook of 3%–4% organic sales growth, 15.4%–15.7% adjusted EBIT margin, adjusted EPS of $4.80–$5.00, and approximately $1.6 billion in free cash flow. Second-quarter adjusted EBIT margin fell 40 basis points to 14.2% as PCS weakness and inflation offset volume growth and pricing actions.

CFO Jay Saccaro announced his departure, with Controller and Chief Accounting Officer George Newcomb serving as interim CFO while the company begins a search for a permanent successor.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded up $7.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.16. 9,394,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,288. GE HealthCare Technologies has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $89.77. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, Director Kevin Lobo acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.18 per share, for a total transaction of $641,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,363 shares in the company, valued at $921,817.34. This trade represents a 229.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Arduini acquired 4,169 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.92 per share, for a total transaction of $249,806.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 259,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,544,686.08. This represents a 1.63% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 21,847 shares of company stock worth $1,361,355 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 412 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Miller Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about GE HealthCare Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting GE HealthCare Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: GEHC beat earnings and revenue estimates. Adjusted earnings were $1.13 per share, above the $1.04 consensus and up from $1.06 a year earlier. Revenue rose approximately 5.7% to $5.29 billion, slightly exceeding the $5.26 billion estimate. GE HealthCare Technologies Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Adjusted earnings were $1.13 per share, above the $1.04 consensus and up from $1.06 a year earlier. Revenue rose approximately 5.7% to $5.29 billion, slightly exceeding the $5.26 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Orders and backlog reached records. Orders increased 11.1%, with growth reported across every segment, while backlog climbed to $23.9 billion. The results suggest solid demand and improved visibility for future revenue. GEHC Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Orders increased 11.1%, with growth reported across every segment, while backlog climbed to $23.9 billion. The results suggest solid demand and improved visibility for future revenue. Positive Sentiment: Imaging demand supported profitability. Strong demand for diagnostic and imaging devices helped drive the quarterly performance. Refunds related to U.S. tariffs also benefited results. GE HealthCare Beats Quarterly Profit Estimates

Strong demand for diagnostic and imaging devices helped drive the quarterly performance. Refunds related to U.S. tariffs also benefited results. Positive Sentiment: Options activity reflected bullish positioning. Traders purchased 8,956 call options, about 45% above average call volume, indicating increased speculative interest following the earnings report.

Traders purchased 8,956 call options, about 45% above average call volume, indicating increased speculative interest following the earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Management said Patient Care Solutions remains a focus as it works to restore growth and profitability, and the company is reviewing strategies for that business. This creates a continuing execution risk despite the strong consolidated results. GE HealthCare Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Hovde Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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