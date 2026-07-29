GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Given New $79.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at BTIG Research from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's target price indicates a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore set a $80.00 price target on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.59.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 10.4%

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $6.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,087,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $89.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Saccaro purchased 3,310 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 87,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,300,742.60. The trade was a 3.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.01 per share, for a total transaction of $63,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $863,363.02. This represents a 7.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,275,767 shares of the company's stock worth $4,287,658,000 after acquiring an additional 267,058 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9,525.4% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 33,982,610 shares of the company's stock worth $278,725,000 after acquiring an additional 33,629,559 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,211,229 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,559,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693,918 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,362,352 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,080,248,000 after buying an additional 389,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,049,677 shares of the company's stock worth $1,644,475,000 after buying an additional 401,932 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE HealthCare Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: GEHC beat earnings and revenue estimates. Adjusted earnings were $1.13 per share, above the $1.04 consensus and up from $1.06 a year earlier. Revenue rose approximately 5.7% to $5.29 billion, slightly exceeding the $5.26 billion estimate. GE HealthCare Technologies Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Adjusted earnings were $1.13 per share, above the $1.04 consensus and up from $1.06 a year earlier. Revenue rose approximately 5.7% to $5.29 billion, slightly exceeding the $5.26 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Orders and backlog reached records. Orders increased 11.1%, with growth reported across every segment, while backlog climbed to $23.9 billion. The results suggest solid demand and improved visibility for future revenue. GEHC Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Orders increased 11.1%, with growth reported across every segment, while backlog climbed to $23.9 billion. The results suggest solid demand and improved visibility for future revenue. Positive Sentiment: Imaging demand supported profitability. Strong demand for diagnostic and imaging devices helped drive the quarterly performance. Refunds related to U.S. tariffs also benefited results. GE HealthCare Beats Quarterly Profit Estimates

Strong demand for diagnostic and imaging devices helped drive the quarterly performance. Refunds related to U.S. tariffs also benefited results. Positive Sentiment: Options activity reflected bullish positioning. Traders purchased 8,956 call options, about 45% above average call volume, indicating increased speculative interest following the earnings report.

Traders purchased 8,956 call options, about 45% above average call volume, indicating increased speculative interest following the earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Management said Patient Care Solutions remains a focus as it works to restore growth and profitability, and the company is reviewing strategies for that business. This creates a continuing execution risk despite the strong consolidated results. GE HealthCare Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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