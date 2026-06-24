GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Up 2% - Should You Buy?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,071.00 and last traded at $1,055.6810. 2,696,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,791,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,034.98.

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Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reports highlight that GE Vernova’s gas turbine pricing has risen sharply over the past three years as utilities and data-center developers compete for scarce power-generation equipment. That suggests stronger revenue and margin potential for the company. Article Title

Reports highlight that GE Vernova’s gas turbine pricing has risen sharply over the past three years as utilities and data-center developers compete for scarce power-generation equipment. That suggests stronger revenue and margin potential for the company. Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova introduced GridOS for Transmission and new AI-focused white papers, reinforcing its positioning as a key software-and-grid infrastructure supplier for the power network upgrades needed to support AI growth. Article Title

GE Vernova introduced GridOS for Transmission and new AI-focused white papers, reinforcing its positioning as a key software-and-grid infrastructure supplier for the power network upgrades needed to support AI growth. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary continues to frame GEV as a beneficiary of the AI data-center buildout, with analysts and media noting that the company has higher-margin exposure than some competitors in the power equipment space. Article Title

Market commentary continues to frame GEV as a beneficiary of the AI data-center buildout, with analysts and media noting that the company has higher-margin exposure than some competitors in the power equipment space. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles reiterate that GE Vernova remains a popular “high-conviction” stock among hedge funds and appears on multiple best-stock lists, but these pieces are largely commentary rather than new business developments. Article Title

Several articles reiterate that GE Vernova remains a popular “high-conviction” stock among hedge funds and appears on multiple best-stock lists, but these pieces are largely commentary rather than new business developments. Negative Sentiment: GE Vernova shares had recently fallen sharply in a prior session, reflecting ongoing volatility as investors balance strong AI-powered growth expectations against already elevated valuations. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GEV. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,089.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Up 2.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,026.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $856.51. The company has a market capitalization of $283.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.23.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 68.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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