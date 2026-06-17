GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Up 6.8% - Time to Buy?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,065.38 and last traded at $1,048.8130. 3,978,697 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 2,760,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $982.35.

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Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova released the 2025 Sustainability Report , highlighting progress on adding power to the grid, lowering carbon intensity, and advancing breakthrough energy technologies—supportive for the company’s long-term growth story and decarbonization strategy.

GE Vernova released the , highlighting progress on adding power to the grid, lowering carbon intensity, and advancing breakthrough energy technologies—supportive for the company’s long-term growth story and decarbonization strategy. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to benefit from the AI and electrification buildout , with articles noting GE Vernova as a key supplier of turbines, nuclear services, and grid equipment needed to power data centers and other electricity-heavy infrastructure.

The company continues to benefit from the , with articles noting GE Vernova as a key supplier of turbines, nuclear services, and grid equipment needed to power data centers and other electricity-heavy infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova also showcased grid stability and emissions technologies at the Africa Energy Forum, reinforcing demand for its digital and transmission solutions in emerging markets.

GE Vernova also showcased at the Africa Energy Forum, reinforcing demand for its digital and transmission solutions in emerging markets. Positive Sentiment: The new GridOS for Transmission launch is still generating interest, as investors view the AI-powered software as a potential driver of higher-value grid management revenue and improved operational efficiency.

The new launch is still generating interest, as investors view the AI-powered software as a potential driver of higher-value grid management revenue and improved operational efficiency. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova has become one of the most watched stocks on Zacks, reflecting elevated investor interest but not necessarily a new catalyst by itself.

GE Vernova has become one of the on Zacks, reflecting elevated investor interest but not necessarily a new catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary this week included a price-target trim from Jefferies , which may temper enthusiasm, though the stock remains widely viewed as a favored industrial name.

Analyst commentary this week included a , which may temper enthusiasm, though the stock remains widely viewed as a favored industrial name. Neutral Sentiment: Separate coverage noted that Rolls-Royce was chosen over GE Vernova as a supplier for new small modular reactors in Sweden, a reminder that GEV faces competition in nuclear-related opportunities.

Separate coverage noted that as a supplier for new small modular reactors in Sweden, a reminder that GEV faces competition in nuclear-related opportunities. Negative Sentiment: One of the more bearish developments is discretionary insider selling at GE Vernova, which can raise concerns that executives may see less upside near current levels.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GEV. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,089.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,012.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $839.14. The company has a market cap of $281.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

Insider Activity

In other GE Vernova news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEV. World Investment Advisors raised its position in GE Vernova by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in GE Vernova by 2.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Varenne Capital Partners bought a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,872,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 56.0% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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