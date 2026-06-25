GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Up 2.3% - Still a Buy?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,109.98 and last traded at $1,082.0940. 2,721,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,793,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,057.65.

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GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GEV shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,206.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,089.88.

Get Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $290.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1,028.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $859.51.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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