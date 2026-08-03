Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMI) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMI - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.0909.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gemini Space Station from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Gemini Space Station from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gemini Space Station from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Gemini Space Station in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Gemini Space Station from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on GEMI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Gemini Space Station during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Gemini Space Station in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gemini Space Station by 362.1% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter.

Gemini Space Station Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEMI opened at $3.90 on Monday. Gemini Space Station has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $465.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76.

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $50.27 million for the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gemini Space Station will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

About Gemini Space Station

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure. Gemini was founded in 2014 to be the most trusted, secure, and easy way to buy, sell, and store crypto assets.

Further Reading

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