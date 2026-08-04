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Gemma Godfrey Purchases 637 Shares of Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Telecom Plus logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Telecom Plus insider Gemma Godfrey purchased 637 shares at GBX 870 each, totaling £5,541.90. She also bought 1,367 shares in June for £9,924.42.
  • Stock performance: Shares fell 0.5% to GBX 861 during midday trading, with trading volume substantially above average. The stock remains well below its 1-year high of GBX 1,936.
  • Analyst outlook: Deutsche Bank and Berenberg both reduced their ratings and price targets, but Telecom Plus still carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and a GBX 1,500 target price.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP - Get Free Report) insider Gemma Godfrey purchased 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 870 per share, for a total transaction of £5,541.90.

Gemma Godfrey also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 24th, Gemma Godfrey purchased 1,367 shares of Telecom Plus stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 726 per share, for a total transaction of £9,924.42.

Telecom Plus Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of TEP traded down GBX 4 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 861. The company had a trading volume of 8,248,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,730. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 889 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.91. The stock has a market cap of £683.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Telecom Plus Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 638 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,936.

Telecom Plus (LON:TEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported GBX 102.20 EPS for the quarter. Telecom Plus had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 4.16%.The business had revenue of GBX 194.11 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Telecom Plus Plc will post 118.0645161 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telecom Plus to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,300 to GBX 700 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Telecom Plus to a "buy" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,600 to GBX 1,200 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,500.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands. Telecom Plus Plc was incorporated in 1996 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Telecom Plus (LON:TEP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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