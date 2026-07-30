Gen Digital (GEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $1.3118 billion for the quarter. Gen Digital has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 55.47%. Gen Digital's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gen Digital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Gen Digital Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:GEN opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Gen Digital has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Gen Digital's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gen Digital news, Director Ondrej Vlcek sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $2,478,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,832,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,974,900.72. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Chrystal bought 3,000 shares of Gen Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $81,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 31,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at $850,198.14. The trade was a 10.56% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gen Digital by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Gen Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Gen Digital by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,756 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Gen Digital by 20.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Gen Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEN. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Gen Digital from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus raised Gen Digital to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Gen Digital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gen Digital currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GEN

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital NASDAQ: GEN is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

Further Reading

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