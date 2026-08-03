GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20, FiscalAI reports. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 17.58%.The company had revenue of $114.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.01 million.

Here are the key takeaways from GeneDx's conference call:

Record testing volume and return to profitability: GeneDx processed 30,785 exome and genome tests in Q2, up 32% year over year, generated $114.4 million in revenue, and posted $0.4 million in adjusted net income. The company reaffirmed full-year revenue guidance of $475 million–$490 million and expects to remain profitable for 2026.

GeneDx processed 30,785 exome and genome tests in Q2, up 32% year over year, generated $114.4 million in revenue, and posted $0.4 million in adjusted net income. The company reaffirmed full-year revenue guidance of $475 million–$490 million and expects to remain profitable for 2026. Coverage expansion creates a potential reimbursement tailwind: Commercial genome coverage increased from 47% to 87% of covered lives, driven largely by Carelon, while 39 states now cover exome or genome testing through Medicaid. Management expects the revenue impact to begin emerging in Q4 2026 and become more significant in 2027 as coverage translates into claims payments.

Commercial genome coverage increased from 47% to 87% of covered lives, driven largely by Carelon, while 39 states now cover exome or genome testing through Medicaid. Management expects the revenue impact to begin emerging in Q4 2026 and become more significant in 2027 as coverage translates into claims payments. Revenue cycle management is the primary growth opportunity but remains early: The outpatient genome collection rate was approximately 32%, with exome rates described as comparable, versus management’s long-term target of roughly 70%. Payer-specific workflows, improved prior authorization and denial management, and technology investments are being implemented, but collection rates are expected to remain roughly flat in Q3.

The outpatient genome collection rate was approximately 32%, with exome rates described as comparable, versus management’s long-term target of roughly 70%. Payer-specific workflows, improved prior authorization and denial management, and technology investments are being implemented, but collection rates are expected to remain roughly flat in Q3. Demand is broadening beyond GeneDx’s core markets: The company maintained about 80% share among geneticists and reached roughly 50% among pediatric neurologists, while General Pediatrics and prenatal testing showed early growth. New sales representatives, corporate pediatric accounts, and the planned “one-minute” ordering tool are expected to support further adoption.

The company maintained about 80% share among geneticists and reached roughly 50% among pediatric neurologists, while General Pediatrics and prenatal testing showed early growth. New sales representatives, corporate pediatric accounts, and the planned “one-minute” ordering tool are expected to support further adoption. Liquidity and operating efficiency improved: GeneDx completed its planned $25 million in annual cost reductions, expanded its debt facility by $50 million, and received a strategic equity investment from Blackstone Life Sciences, bringing pro forma liquidity to approximately $188 million. Management also cited gross-margin improvement to 70%, additional AI-driven productivity opportunities, and a return to cash-flow generation expected in Q4.

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GeneDx Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of GeneDx stock traded up $2.75 on Monday, reaching $67.86. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,698,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,035. GeneDx has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $170.87. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of GeneDx in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price target on GeneDx and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GeneDx

Key GeneDx News

Here are the key news stories impacting GeneDx this week:

Neutral Sentiment: GeneDx reported its second-quarter 2026 financial and operating results on August 3. The release is the primary near-term catalyst for the stock, although the supplied article details do not include revenue, earnings, cash-flow, or guidance figures needed to determine whether the results exceeded expectations. GeneDx Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

GeneDx reported its second-quarter 2026 financial and operating results on August 3. The release is the primary near-term catalyst for the stock, although the supplied article details do not include revenue, earnings, cash-flow, or guidance figures needed to determine whether the results exceeded expectations. Negative Sentiment: Several investor-rights law firms publicized a securities class action against GeneDx and certain officers, alleging violations of federal securities laws for investors who acquired shares between April 16, 2025, and May 4, 2026. The announcements primarily remind investors of the August 3 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status; the allegations have not been proven, but the litigation creates potential legal costs, reputational risk, and uncertainty for shareholders. GeneDx Class Action Announcement Faruqi GeneDx Class Action Deadline

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 46,273 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $1,800,482.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,784,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $186,167,618.70. This trade represents a 0.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,501 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $638,145.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 104,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,686.44. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,256,420 shares of company stock valued at $93,144,340 and sold 19,135 shares valued at $1,128,499. Insiders own 25.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in GeneDx by 30.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,479 shares of the company's stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in GeneDx by 6.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GeneDx by 270,700.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in GeneDx by 67.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company's stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company's stock.

About GeneDx

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

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