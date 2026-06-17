GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Shares Down 7.6% - Time to Sell?

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) fell 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.77 and last traded at $55.9990. 603,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,043,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.60.

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Key GeneDx News

Here are the key news stories impacting GeneDx this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued fresh alerts on June 16-17 reminding shareholders of the August 3, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline in an already-filed securities class action covering purchases made between April 16, 2025 and May 4, 2026. Article Title

Multiple law firms issued fresh alerts on June 16-17 reminding shareholders of the August 3, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline in an already-filed securities class action covering purchases made between April 16, 2025 and May 4, 2026. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits center on alleged misrepresentations tied to reimbursement weakness and underperformance at Fabric Genomics, which could increase legal, reputational, and settlement risk for GeneDx. Article Title

The lawsuits center on alleged misrepresentations tied to reimbursement weakness and underperformance at Fabric Genomics, which could increase legal, reputational, and settlement risk for GeneDx. Negative Sentiment: Several notices also reference a large share-price drop and a disappointing Q1 2026 report, reinforcing concerns that the market is still digesting weak earnings and the fallout from the Fabric Genomics acquisition. Article Title

Several notices also reference a large share-price drop and a disappointing Q1 2026 report, reinforcing concerns that the market is still digesting weak earnings and the fallout from the Fabric Genomics acquisition. Neutral Sentiment: GeneDx also named Mark Gardner president to lead its next phase of scale and growth, which is a strategic leadership move but is currently being overshadowed by the litigation headlines.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price target on GeneDx and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on GeneDx from $170.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded GeneDx from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of GeneDx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on GeneDx

GeneDx Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.96. The stock's fifty day moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average is $88.21.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $102.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.46 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 185,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $7,881,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,367,164 shares in the company, valued at $143,441,186.40. This trade represents a 5.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 533,758 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.86 per share, with a total value of $20,208,077.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,761,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $142,425,836.88. This trade represents a 16.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,256,420 shares of company stock worth $93,144,340 and sold 54,402 shares worth $3,395,647. 25.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGS. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GeneDx during the third quarter worth $48,157,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 381,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,647,000 after purchasing an additional 89,470 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the 3rd quarter worth $12,929,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 937.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,181 shares of the company's stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of GeneDx by 1,358.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,779,000 after buying an additional 191,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company's stock.

About GeneDx

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

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