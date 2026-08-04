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Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Issues Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Genel Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Genel Energy reported a quarterly loss of GBX 6.30 per share, with a negative net margin of 12.99% and return on equity of 2.51%, after production disruptions significantly weakened first-half performance.
  • The proposed Capricorn Energy acquisition would roughly double production to 30,000 boe/d, lift 2P reserves to 117 million boe and diversify Genel into Egypt; shareholder approval is expected on August 18.
  • Tawke production restarted on June 28, helping cash rise to $240 million, but international exports remain suspended pending payments under the production-sharing contract. Genel also raised $35 million through its existing bond, bringing total debt to $127 million.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Genel Energy (LON:GENL - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (6.30) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Genel Energy had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%.

Here are the key takeaways from Genel Energy's conference call:

  • Proposed Capricorn Energy acquisition would approximately double Genel’s production to around 30,000 boe/d and increase 2P reserves to 117 million boe, while diversifying the company into Egypt. Shareholder approval is expected on August 18.
  • Tawke production restarted on June 28 after a four-month suspension, and investment drilling has resumed. Management said July cash increased to $240 million, supported by disciplined spending and a low-leverage balance sheet.
  • The production stoppage materially weakened first-half results, with average net production of just 6,600 barrels per day versus a 20,000-barrel-per-day plan. Genel remains unable to resume international exports until it receives payments consistent with its production-sharing contract.
  • Genel raised an additional $35 million through its existing bond at an implied interest cost of about 9.7%, bringing total debt to $127 million while retaining substantial borrowing headroom. The company said the funds are available for deployment, including potential growth initiatives.
  • Organic growth plans remain focused on drilling Block 54 in Oman and Toosan-1 in Somaliland in 2027. Toosan-1 is advancing through internal approval stages, but technical, commercial, operational and geopolitical uncertainties—including potential Red Sea supply-chain disruption—could affect the timing of a final drilling commitment.

Genel Energy Trading Up 0.8%

LON GENL traded up GBX 0.40 on Tuesday, reaching GBX 50.50. The company had a trading volume of 578,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,565. The firm has a market cap of £139.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Genel Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 83.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 55.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 90 price objective on shares of Genel Energy in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Genel Energy

About Genel Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer with a low-cost and low-carbon production asset in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and exploration assets in Oman, Morocco and Somaliland and listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel's strategy is designed to build a business with resilient and diversified cash flows that delivers sustainable value to shareholders, and with the aim of restarting the payment of a regular dividend.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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