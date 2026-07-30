Genelux (GNLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Genelux to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Genelux to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Genelux Stock Performance

Genelux stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.58. Genelux has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $8.53. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GNLX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Genelux in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genelux from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Genelux

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genelux news, Director John W. Smither sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $34,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,403 shares in the company, valued at $265,982.73. This represents a 11.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $29,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 472,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,408,896.32. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 25,865 shares of company stock valued at $76,110 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genelux

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Genelux during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genelux by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,825 shares of the company's stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Genelux in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genelux by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 28,933 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.33% of the company's stock.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation NASDAQ: GNLX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of oncolytic virus immunotherapies. Built on a proprietary vaccinia virus platform, the company's programs are designed to selectively infect and destroy cancer cells while stimulating a systemic immune response. Genelux's lead candidate, pexastimogene devacirepvec (GL-ONC1), is being evaluated in multiple indications, including peritoneal malignancies and head and neck cancers, where it is administered either intraperitoneally or systemically depending on the trial design.

Genelux's pipeline leverages its experience with the GL-ONC1 construct to explore combination strategies with chemotherapy and immuno-oncology agents.

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