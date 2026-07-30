Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $333.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $325.00 to $333.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the technology company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.82% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GNRC. Zacks Research lowered Generac from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Generac from $263.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price objective on Generac in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Generac from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $286.83.

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Generac Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of GNRC opened at $199.61 on Thursday. Generac has a 52 week low of $134.80 and a 52 week high of $296.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.89. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $253.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.90. Generac had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Generac will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,046,848. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $1,360,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 564,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $153,653,231.04. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $1,651,443 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Essential Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Generac

Here are the key news stories impacting Generac this week:

Positive Sentiment: Generac reported adjusted EPS of $2.91 , beating the roughly $2.01 consensus estimate and rising 76% year over year. Net income reached $143 million, while revenue increased 10.3% to $1.17 billion. Generac Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Generac reported adjusted EPS of , beating the roughly $2.01 consensus estimate and rising 76% year over year. Net income reached $143 million, while revenue increased 10.3% to $1.17 billion. Positive Sentiment: The commercial and industrial segment continued to accelerate, with sales rising approximately 29% to $556 million. Management raised expected C&I growth to the low-30% range, supported by strong demand from data centers and other critical-power customers. Generac Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates, Reaffirms 2026 Revenue Outlook

The commercial and industrial segment continued to accelerate, with sales rising approximately 29% to $556 million. Management raised expected C&I growth to the low-30% range, supported by strong demand from data centers and other critical-power customers. Positive Sentiment: A rapidly expanding data-center backlog, reported at about $1.6 billion , and supply agreements with hyperscale customers provide visibility into 2027 growth. Generac is also expanding large-megawatt generator capacity and has reduced lead times versus industry norms, strengthening its competitive position. Data Center Demand and Generac Growth

A rapidly expanding data-center backlog, reported at about , and supply agreements with hyperscale customers provide visibility into 2027 growth. Generac is also expanding large-megawatt generator capacity and has reduced lead times versus industry norms, strengthening its competitive position. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded significantly, and management reaffirmed its 2026 revenue outlook while raising full-year net-income margin guidance to approximately 9%–10%. Tariff refunds and operating leverage contributed to the improvement. Generac AI Data Center Growth Supports Bullish Outlook

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded significantly, and management reaffirmed its 2026 revenue outlook while raising full-year net-income margin guidance to approximately 9%–10%. Tariff refunds and operating leverage contributed to the improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue of $1.17 billion was slightly below the approximately $1.18 billion analyst estimate, although the earnings beat and reaffirmed outlook outweighed the modest sales shortfall. Generac Misses Q2 Sales Expectations

Revenue of $1.17 billion was slightly below the approximately $1.18 billion analyst estimate, although the earnings beat and reaffirmed outlook outweighed the modest sales shortfall. Negative Sentiment: Residential sales declined 2% year over year as outage activity remained below historical levels and solar-storage demand stayed weak. In addition, part of the earnings beat came from a $71 million pre-tax tariff refund, creating a potential concern about the sustainability of the quarter’s unusually strong margins.

Residential sales declined 2% year over year as outage activity remained below historical levels and solar-storage demand stayed weak. In addition, part of the earnings beat came from a $71 million pre-tax tariff refund, creating a potential concern about the sustainability of the quarter’s unusually strong margins. Negative Sentiment: At roughly 61 times earnings, GNRC carries a demanding valuation, leaving the stock sensitive to any slowdown in data-center orders, execution issues during capacity expansion, or disappointment in future guidance.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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