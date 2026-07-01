General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues Earnings Results

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 12.05%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. General Mills updated its FY 2027 guidance to 3.000-3.200 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from General Mills' conference call:

General Mills said fiscal 2026 ended in line with expectations, with fourth-quarter organic sales flat and profit and EPS up, supported by HMM savings, trade timing, and the 53rd week. Management said this leaves the company better positioned to pursue sustainable, profitable growth.

General Mills said fiscal 2026 ended in line with expectations, with fourth-quarter organic sales flat and profit and EPS up, supported by HMM savings, trade timing, and the 53rd week. Management said this leaves the company better positioned to pursue sustainable, profitable growth. The company is guiding fiscal 2027 to be a better year, with organic net sales expected between down 1.5% and up 0.5%, and adjusted EPS of $3.00 to $3.20. Management said the plan is to drive a “step change in remarkability” through more innovation, packaging, and brand communication.

The company is guiding fiscal 2027 to be a better year, with organic net sales expected between down 1.5% and up 0.5%, and adjusted EPS of $3.00 to $3.20. Management said the plan is to drive a “step change in remarkability” through more innovation, packaging, and brand communication. General Mills identified $3 billion in cumulative cost savings opportunities through fiscal 2030, including about $2 billion from its Holistic Margin Management program and $1 billion from transformation and other actions. It expects about $750 million of savings in fiscal 2027, with more benefit from supply chain redesign and AI-driven efficiency later.

General Mills identified $3 billion in cumulative cost savings opportunities through fiscal 2030, including about $2 billion from its Holistic Margin Management program and $1 billion from transformation and other actions. It expects about $750 million of savings in fiscal 2027, with more benefit from supply chain redesign and AI-driven efficiency later. Management highlighted improving consumer and brand trends in fiscal 2026, including a rebound in base volume, growth in household penetration, and stronger share performance in several businesses. Cheerios, Nature Valley, Annie’s, international, and foodservice were cited as areas of momentum.

Management highlighted improving consumer and brand trends in fiscal 2026, including a rebound in base volume, growth in household penetration, and stronger share performance in several businesses. Cheerios, Nature Valley, Annie’s, international, and foodservice were cited as areas of momentum. The company said the consumer backdrop remains weak, with lower category volume growth, more promotion-driven buying, and pressure on everyday price mix. Totino’s in North America Retail and Wilderness in North America Pet were singled out as major drags on fiscal 2026 results and key turnaround priorities for fiscal 2027.

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General Mills Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of GIS stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $54.18. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of -0.03.

Insider Activity

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $342,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,947,288.54. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ricardo Fernandez sold 7,995 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $275,827.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,148,763.50. This trade represents a 11.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,717,972 shares of the company's stock worth $1,700,060,000 after buying an additional 145,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,697,919 shares of the company's stock worth $915,953,000 after acquiring an additional 488,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Mills by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,837,490 shares of the company's stock worth $457,443,000 after acquiring an additional 200,043 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,780,455 shares of the company's stock worth $408,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2,970.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,466,693 shares of the company's stock worth $347,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223,487 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Mills from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Mills from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $39.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GIS

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General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

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