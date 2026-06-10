General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.6522.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Wall Street Zen raised General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on General Motors from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

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Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 23,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,340,570. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 577,567 shares of company stock worth $47,557,888 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

General Motors Trading Down 0.1%

GM opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The company's 50 day moving average price is $78.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Trending Headlines about General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM said it will offer some U.S. EV owners the ability to send power back to the electric grid, a vehicle-to-grid feature that could create a new energy-related service opportunity for the company. Reuters article

GM said it will offer some U.S. EV owners the ability to send power back to the electric grid, a vehicle-to-grid feature that could create a new energy-related service opportunity for the company. Positive Sentiment: The company is expanding its energy business with plans to develop sodium-ion battery cells and sell storage systems for utilities, data centers, and the grid, positioning GM to benefit from surging power demand tied to AI infrastructure. CNBC article

The company is expanding its energy business with plans to develop sodium-ion battery cells and sell storage systems for utilities, data centers, and the grid, positioning GM to benefit from surging power demand tied to AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: GM also announced a partnership with Peak Energy to scale next-generation sodium-ion battery technology for grid storage, which could strengthen its position in stationary energy storage. Yahoo Finance article

GM also announced a partnership with Peak Energy to scale next-generation sodium-ion battery technology for grid storage, which could strengthen its position in stationary energy storage. Positive Sentiment: GM rolled out a phone app feature and “Energy Pass” tools to simplify EV charging and broaden access to charging networks, making EV ownership more convenient and potentially supporting adoption. Free Press article

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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