General Motors (NYSE:GM) Hits New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.94 and last traded at $88.5830, with a volume of 995782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.04.

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Key Headlines Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on General Motors from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.68.

View Our Latest Report on General Motors

General Motors Stock Up 2.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average of $78.86. The firm has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $48.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.01 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 1.05%.The company's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,490. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $8,445,238.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,399,794.20. The trade was a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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