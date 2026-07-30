Genesis Energy (GEL) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Genesis Energy to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $444.7190 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.22). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.06) EPS.

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Genesis Energy Stock Performance

GEL stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.53 and a beta of 0.62. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42.

Genesis Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Genesis Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Genesis Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -378.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GEL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Genesis Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Genesis Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genesis Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Garland G. Gaspard purchased 12,340 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,635.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 36,881 shares in the company, valued at $602,635.54. This represents a 50.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,420,400 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $107,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,054,770 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $63,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,074,810 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $63,934,000 after purchasing an additional 478,530 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the second quarter worth $3,069,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 220.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,686 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 122,271 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP NYSE: GEL is a publicly traded master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas, that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company's primary focus is on the transportation, storage and delivery of refined petroleum products, serving major domestic markets across the Gulf Coast, Atlantic Seaboard and inland waterway systems.

Genesis Energy's operations are organized into several key business segments.

Further Reading

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