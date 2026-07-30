Genie Energy (GNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $104.57 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Genie Energy had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $142.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $114.23 million.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

Genie Energy stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $371.18 million, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.19. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $20.93.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Genie Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genie Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Genie Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Genie Energy in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Genie Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Genie Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Genie Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Genie Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Genie Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on GNE

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd. NYSE: GNE is a diversified energy holding company that operates through two primary segments: upstream oil and natural gas exploration and retail energy supply. Its exploration arm, Genie Energy E&P, pursues development of oil shale resources and conventional hydrocarbon deposits, holding licenses for projects in regions such as Israel's Shefela basin and Jordan's oil shale formations. The division also explores select opportunities in North America, leveraging technical partnerships to advance resource evaluation and pilot production programs.

Genie Retail Energy provides electricity and natural gas to residential and small commercial customers under regulated and deregulated frameworks.

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