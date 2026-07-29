Genius Sports (GENI) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.0689) per share and revenue of $184.4390 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.12). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 22.26%.The firm had revenue of $187.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Genius Sports's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Genius Sports to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Genius Sports alerts: Sign Up

Genius Sports Price Performance

GENI opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GENI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Genius Sports from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 target price on Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GENI

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Genius Sports, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Genius Sports wasn't on the list.

While Genius Sports currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here