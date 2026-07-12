Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Genpact from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Genpact from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genpact from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

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Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $29.31. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,798,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,176. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.61. Genpact has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $48.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Genpact had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Genpact's dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd increased its holdings in Genpact by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd now owns 13,702,500 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $641,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,556 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genpact by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,575,115 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $307,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Genpact by 12.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,609,641 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $208,965,000 after purchasing an additional 598,877 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,802,854 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $224,678,000 after buying an additional 2,562,484 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330,116 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $210,391,000 after buying an additional 107,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company's stock.

About Genpact

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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