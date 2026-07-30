Geo Group (GEO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $721.4280 million for the quarter. Geo Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.250 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.290 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $705.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $688.89 million. Geo Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 10.00%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Geo Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Geo Group Stock Performance

GEO opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. Geo Group has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Geo Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Geo Group by 245.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Geo Group by 81.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Geo Group by 122.6% during the second quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Geo Group during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Geo Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEO shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Geo Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Geo Group from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Geo Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Geo Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GEO

About Geo Group

The GEO Group NYSE: GEO is a leading provider of correctional, detention and community reentry services to government agencies around the world. As a real estate investment trust, the company specializes in the design, financing, development and operation of secure facilities for adult and juvenile offenders, immigration detainees and individuals requiring mental health treatment or substance abuse programming. GEO's integrated service model also encompasses electronic monitoring, rehabilitative programming and post-release supervision aimed at reducing recidivism and enhancing public safety.

GEO's portfolio spans a range of facility types, including medium- and maximum-security correctional institutions, residential reentry centers, mental health treatment units and immigration detention centers.

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