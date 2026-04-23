Geopark (NYSE:GPRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Geopark (NYSE:GPRK - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Geopark had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 39.05%.

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Geopark Price Performance

Geopark stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 443,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,846. Geopark has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $471.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.35. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01.

Geopark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Geopark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Geopark from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Geopark to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Geopark in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Geopark

Insider Transactions at Geopark

In other Geopark news, Director James Franklin Park sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 912,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,054,001.94. This trade represents a 9.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRK. VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its stake in shares of Geopark by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 1,105,201 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 870,516 shares in the last quarter. Vennlight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Geopark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,854,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Geopark by 81.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 981,131 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 440,706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Geopark by 139.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,154 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 346,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Geopark by 205.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 351,569 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 236,458 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Geopark

Geopark Ltd. NYSE: GPRK is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Latin America. Founded in 2002 and with corporate offices in Canada and regional headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia, Geopark pursues the discovery and development of unconventional and conventional hydrocarbon resources. The company's strategy emphasizes asset consolidation in established basins alongside disciplined capital allocation to maximize production efficiency.

The company's core operations are centered in Colombia's Llanos Basin, where it holds interests in several producing blocks that deliver light crude oil to local and export markets.

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