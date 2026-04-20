German American Bancorp (GABC) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect German American Bancorp to post earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $96.0450 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, April 27, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 23.11%.The business had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.67 million. On average, analysts expect German American Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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German American Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GABC stock opened at $44.14 on Monday. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.59.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This is an increase from German American Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. German American Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of German American Bancorp from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on German American Bancorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on German American Bancorp

Institutional Trading of German American Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 310.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank's stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company's stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company headquartered in Jasper, Indiana. Through its principal subsidiary, German American Bank, it delivers a range of community banking services tailored to individuals, small-to-medium enterprises and agricultural clients. The company's core offerings include traditional deposit accounts—such as checking, savings and certificates of deposit—alongside residential mortgage and home equity lending products.

On the commercial side, German American Bancorp provides a variety of financing solutions, including term loans, lines of credit and commercial real estate financing.

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