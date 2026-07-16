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German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
German American Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • German American Bancorp shares hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $49.00 and ending around $49.10, up 3.1% on the day. The move came with trading volume of 39,574 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but still leans positive, with the stock carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus and a $47.67 target price. Recent calls included upgrades from Piper Sandler and Stephens, while Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock to sell.
  • The company recently posted earnings and paid a dividend, reporting $0.88 EPS versus $0.90 expected on revenue of $97.43 million, while issuing a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share. The dividend implies a 2.5% yield and a 34.35% payout ratio.
  • Interested in German American Bancorp? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $49.0950, with a volume of 39574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler upgraded German American Bancorp from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on German American Bancorp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on German American Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised German American Bancorp from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp Trading Up 3.1%

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.02). German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 27.09%.The company had revenue of $97.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, May 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. German American Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 954,287 shares of the bank's stock worth $37,389,000 after acquiring an additional 356,382 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,983,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,802.7% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 112,580 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 106,663 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,231 shares of the bank's stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 105,474 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,660.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 101,666 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 95,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company's stock.

About German American Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company headquartered in Jasper, Indiana. Through its principal subsidiary, German American Bank, it delivers a range of community banking services tailored to individuals, small-to-medium enterprises and agricultural clients. The company's core offerings include traditional deposit accounts—such as checking, savings and certificates of deposit—alongside residential mortgage and home equity lending products.

On the commercial side, German American Bancorp provides a variety of financing solutions, including term loans, lines of credit and commercial real estate financing.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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