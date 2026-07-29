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Geron (GERN) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Geron logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Geron is expected to report Q2 2026 results before market open on August 5. Analysts project a loss of $0.01 per share and revenue of approximately $55.3 million.
  • In its previous quarter, Geron reported a loss of $0.01 per share, beating estimates by $0.02, while revenue of $51.84 million also exceeded expectations.
  • The stock opened at $1.45, with analysts holding a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company, while Weiss Ratings downgraded the shares to “sell.”
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Geron to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $55.3030 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Geron had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 35.48%.The company had revenue of $51.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.59 million. On average, analysts expect Geron to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Geron Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. Geron has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Geron by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,771,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $84,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Geron by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,867,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $35,465,000 after buying an additional 248,508 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 23,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $33,523,000 after buying an additional 1,769,660 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 572.5% during the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,140,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Geron by 97.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,367,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Geron from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GERN

Geron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation NASDAQ: GERN is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel treatments that target telomerase, an enzyme critical to cancer cell immortality. The company's research is focused on hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, with a pipeline designed to address diseases that have historically had limited therapeutic options.

The lead product candidate, imetelstat, is a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor currently in Phase II and Phase III clinical trials for myelofibrosis and myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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