Geron (GERN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Geron to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $50.1030 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Geron (NASDAQ:GERN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.43 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 46.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.86%. On average, analysts expect Geron to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $967.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.67. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 572.5% in the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,140,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at about $12,364,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 97.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,367,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,635 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,771,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $84,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 157.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,599,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,413 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $2.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GERN

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation NASDAQ: GERN is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel treatments that target telomerase, an enzyme critical to cancer cell immortality. The company's research is focused on hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, with a pipeline designed to address diseases that have historically had limited therapeutic options.

The lead product candidate, imetelstat, is a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor currently in Phase II and Phase III clinical trials for myelofibrosis and myelodysplastic syndromes.

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