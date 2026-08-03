Getty Images (GETY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Getty Images to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $235.2340 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Getty Images had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $226.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. On average, analysts expect Getty Images to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Getty Images Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of GETY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.38. 149,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,198. Getty Images has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $160.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GETY shares. Zacks Research cut Getty Images from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Getty Images from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $3.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GETY

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Teaster sold 38,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $30,099.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 488,862 shares in the company, valued at $386,200.98. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 33,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $31,154.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 162,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $153,129.76. The trade was a 16.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 133,355 shares of company stock worth $120,542 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Images by 11.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,727 shares of the company's stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Getty Images by 15.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 19,859 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Getty Images by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Getty Images by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 39,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Getty Images by 12.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,520 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company's stock.

About Getty Images

Getty Images NYSE: GETY is a leading global provider of digital visual content, offering an extensive library of stock photography, editorial imagery, video footage and music. The company supplies creative and rights-managed assets to a broad range of industries, including advertising, media, corporate communications and publishing. Through its online platform and licensing services, Getty Images enables customers to search, license and download multimedia content for commercial and editorial use.

Founded in 1995 by Mark Getty and Jonathan Klein, Getty Images pioneered the aggregation of photographic archives into a centralized, digital marketplace.

Further Reading

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