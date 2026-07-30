Gevo (GEVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $46.40 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $42.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. On average, analysts expect Gevo to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Gevo Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.02. Gevo has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85.

Insider Transactions at Gevo

In other Gevo news, CFO Oluwagbemileke Yusuf Agiri sold 63,028 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $88,239.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 491,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,562.40. The trade was a 11.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Paul D. Bloom sold 35,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $50,320.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,483,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,121,260.57. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 765,362 shares of company stock worth $1,236,411. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gevo by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,878,866 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $11,758,000 after buying an additional 1,719,381 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Gevo by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gevo by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,864 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on GEVO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Gevo in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Gevo in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Northland Securities set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Gevo in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gevo from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $2.25) on shares of Gevo in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gevo has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $2.88.

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About Gevo

Gevo, Inc NASDAQ: GEVO is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company that develops and produces low-carbon alternatives to petroleum-based products. The company's core technology platform converts fermentable sugars into isobutanol, which can be further processed into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Gevo's integrated biorefinery model combines fermentation, recovery, and downstream processing to deliver scalable, drop-in replacements for conventional fossil-derived hydrocarbons.

Gevo's primary products include isobutanol, a four-carbon alcohol used as a building block for various fuels and chemicals, and hydrocarbon fuels that meet ASTM specifications for aviation and road transport.

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