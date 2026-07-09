Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Raised to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GEVO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Gevo in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gevo from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Gevo in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $2.25) on shares of Gevo in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $3.50 price target on shares of Gevo and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $2.75.

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Gevo Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $360.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Gevo has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.97.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 19.38%.The company had revenue of $42.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Gevo news, Director Patrick R. Gruber sold 157,563 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $220,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,571,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,000,002. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Oluwagbemileke Yusuf Agiri sold 63,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $88,239.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 491,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at $687,562.40. The trade was a 11.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 765,362 shares of company stock worth $1,236,411 over the last quarter. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 92,965 shares of the energy company's stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Gevo by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the energy company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gevo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Gevo by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,137 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Gevo by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,927 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc NASDAQ: GEVO is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company that develops and produces low-carbon alternatives to petroleum-based products. The company's core technology platform converts fermentable sugars into isobutanol, which can be further processed into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Gevo's integrated biorefinery model combines fermentation, recovery, and downstream processing to deliver scalable, drop-in replacements for conventional fossil-derived hydrocarbons.

Gevo's primary products include isobutanol, a four-carbon alcohol used as a building block for various fuels and chemicals, and hydrocarbon fuels that meet ASTM specifications for aviation and road transport.

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