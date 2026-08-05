Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $509.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.09 million. Gibraltar Industries had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The company's revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.650-4.050 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Gibraltar Industries' conference call:

Q2 results benefited from the OmniMax acquisition , with sales rising 64.6% to $510 million, organic growth of 5%, adjusted EBITDA up 59.7% to $88 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin expanding sequentially to 17.3%.

, with sales rising 64.6% to $510 million, organic growth of 5%, adjusted EBITDA up 59.7% to $88 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin expanding sequentially to 17.3%. The building products business outperformed a weak residential market, delivering 12.7% organic growth, while a new agreement to supply trims and flashings to an additional 630 locations could become a sizable growth opportunity beginning late in Q4 and primarily in 2027.

OmniMax integration is progressing ahead of expectations, with the company raising its 2026 synergy implementation target to $29.4 million and reporting $7 million realized to date; management said further opportunities may exist beyond its original targets.

and reporting $7 million realized to date; management said further opportunities may exist beyond its original targets. Management expects residential end-market demand to remain down at a mid-single-digit rate through the second half, with retail point-of-sale activity down roughly 8%-10% and ongoing exposure to fuel, commodity, and inflationary pressures.

Gibraltar reiterated 2026 guidance for $1.76-$1.83 billion in sales, $310-$326 million of adjusted EBITDA, and $3.65-$4.05 of adjusted EPS, while prioritizing debt reduction from $1.2 billion of net debt and targeting approximately 2.5x net leverage by early 2028.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts: Sign Up

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.88. The company had a trading volume of 745,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,743. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $75.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32.

Trending Headlines about Gibraltar Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Gibraltar Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates. Adjusted earnings were $1.11 per share, above the $1.02 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $509.55 million versus expectations of $472.09 million. Gibraltar Industries Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Adjusted earnings were $1.11 per share, above the $1.02 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $509.55 million versus expectations of $472.09 million. Positive Sentiment: Sales growth was boosted by the company’s materials business and a recent acquisition. Materials revenue rose by double digits, and the acquisition helped drive approximately 65% growth in total sales, supporting investor expectations for stronger operating performance. Why Gibraltar Industries Stock Soared by 14% on Wednesday

Materials revenue rose by double digits, and the acquisition helped drive approximately 65% growth in total sales, supporting investor expectations for stronger operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance remained constructive. Gibraltar issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $3.65 to $4.05, with revenue guidance of approximately $1.8 billion. The EPS range brackets the roughly $3.80 analyst consensus, while the revenue outlook is broadly in line with expectations. Gibraltar Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Gibraltar issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $3.65 to $4.05, with revenue guidance of approximately $1.8 billion. The EPS range brackets the roughly $3.80 analyst consensus, while the revenue outlook is broadly in line with expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Results are affected by portfolio changes. Gibraltar reclassified its Renewables business as discontinued operations in 2025, making year-over-year comparisons less straightforward and contributing to reported revenue-comparison distortions. Gibraltar Industries Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Gibraltar reclassified its Renewables business as discontinued operations in 2025, making year-over-year comparisons less straightforward and contributing to reported revenue-comparison distortions. Negative Sentiment: Profitability showed some pressure. Quarterly EPS was slightly below the $1.13 reported in the prior-year period, and the company reported a negative net margin, factors that could limit further gains if they persist.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROCK shares. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on Gibraltar Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Katherine Bolanowski bought 1,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.63 per share, with a total value of $49,882.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 17,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,570.07. This represents a 8.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph A. Lovechio acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $34,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,561.80. This represents a 8.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 22,135 shares of company stock worth $823,380 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 822.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 498 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,058 shares of the construction company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc NASDAQ: ROCK is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar's Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Gibraltar Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gibraltar Industries wasn't on the list.

While Gibraltar Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here