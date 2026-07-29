Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 4.07% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GEI. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. TD raised Gibson Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gibson Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$31.27.

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Gibson Energy Trading Up 1.7%

GEI traded up C$0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$32.67. 399,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,400. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.11. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$22.09 and a one year high of C$32.99. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.83 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 1.32%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson is a leading liquids Infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products, as well as waterborne vessel loading. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

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