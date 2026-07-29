Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at ATB Cormark Capital Markets

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets' target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock's current price.

GEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$31.27.

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Gibson Energy Trading Up 1.7%

GEI traded up C$0.56 on Wednesday, reaching C$32.67. 399,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,400. The company has a market cap of C$5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.95. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$22.09 and a one year high of C$32.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.75.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.83 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 18.23%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson is a leading liquids Infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products, as well as waterborne vessel loading. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

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