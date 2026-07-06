Gilead Sciences' (GILD) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $155.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price suggests a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.22.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $131.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $162.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The company's 50-day moving average price is $129.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. Gilead Sciences's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $371,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 124,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,395,077.28. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,824,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,160,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.6% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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