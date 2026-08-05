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Gilead Sciences, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (NASDAQ:GILD)

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Gilead Sciences logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gilead Sciences declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share, payable September 29 to shareholders of record on September 15. The dividend implies an annualized payout of $3.28 and a 2.4% yield.
  • The dividend appears well covered, with a current payout ratio of 38.5% and an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%. Gilead has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.
  • In its latest quarter, Gilead reported revenue of $7.80 billion, up 10.6% year over year, and adjusted EPS of negative $6.75, which beat analysts’ estimates of negative $7.26.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Gilead Sciences has a payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $9.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $135.25 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $108.46 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $167.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.32. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $129.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.40 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. Gilead Sciences's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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