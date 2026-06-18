Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.4074.

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A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Key Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,185,357.82. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,930,150 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $125.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $104.46 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The company's fifty day moving average is $132.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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