Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "sector perform" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.85% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GILD. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.04.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,453,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,135,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business's 50 day moving average price is $129.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.11. The stock has a market cap of $162.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $108.46 and a 1-year high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $0.51. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,954,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,160,851.23. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $10,641,790 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gilead reported second-quarter revenue of $7.8 billion, up 10.6% year over year and above the $7.4 billion consensus estimate. The adjusted loss of $6.75 per share was narrower than analysts’ expected loss of approximately $7.07–$7.26. Gilead Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates

Gilead reported second-quarter revenue of $7.8 billion, up 10.6% year over year and above the $7.4 billion consensus estimate. The adjusted loss of $6.75 per share was narrower than analysts’ expected loss of approximately $7.07–$7.26. Positive Sentiment: Management said base-business growth was the strongest in three years. HIV product sales rose at a double-digit rate, PrEP sales reportedly doubled to about $1 billion, and newer products including Yeztugo and oncology drug Trodelvy are gaining traction. Gilead also raised its full-year HIV growth outlook to 9%–10%. Gilead Raises HIV Growth Outlook

Management said base-business growth was the strongest in three years. HIV product sales rose at a double-digit rate, PrEP sales reportedly doubled to about $1 billion, and newer products including Yeztugo and oncology drug Trodelvy are gaining traction. Gilead also raised its full-year HIV growth outlook to 9%–10%. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed its “overweight” rating with a $155 price target, while Needham maintained a “buy” rating and a $170 target. Gilead also declared its regular $0.82 quarterly dividend, supporting the stock’s income appeal. Analyst Ratings and Price Targets

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed its “overweight” rating with a $155 price target, while Needham maintained a “buy” rating and a $170 target. Gilead also declared its regular $0.82 quarterly dividend, supporting the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of a $0.65–$0.30 loss is better than the consensus estimate for a $0.79 loss, but revenue guidance of $30.1 billion–$30.4 billion is slightly below the $30.5 billion forecast. The outlook reflects acquisition-related costs and continued investment.

Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of a $0.65–$0.30 loss is better than the consensus estimate for a $0.79 loss, but revenue guidance of $30.1 billion–$30.4 billion is slightly below the $30.5 billion forecast. The outlook reflects acquisition-related costs and continued investment. Negative Sentiment: Gilead swung to a quarterly loss from year-ago earnings of $2.01 per share, largely because of costs tied to recent acquisitions and higher R&D spending. The company also widened its projected 2026 operating loss. Gilead Second-Quarter Sales Rise

Gilead swung to a quarterly loss from year-ago earnings of $2.01 per share, largely because of costs tied to recent acquisitions and higher R&D spending. The company also widened its projected 2026 operating loss. Negative Sentiment: Veklury sales fell 81% in the quarter, prompting Gilead to lower its full-year outlook for the COVID-19 treatment. This decline underscores pressure on a legacy product. Gilead Swings to Loss on R&D Costs

Veklury sales fell 81% in the quarter, prompting Gilead to lower its full-year outlook for the COVID-19 treatment. This decline underscores pressure on a legacy product. Negative Sentiment: CEO Daniel O’Day sold 15,000 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Because he retained more than 592,000 shares, the transaction is a limited negative signal.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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